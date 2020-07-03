Discourse over national anthem looms for NBA, other leagues

Kneeling during the national anthem is a hot topic in pro sports again as America gets set to celebrate a pandemic-clouded Fourth of July holiday. The NBA has required players to stand during the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” for nearly 40 years. The question is how many will kneel assuming the season resumes late this month near Orlando, Florida. Colin Kaepernick started the movement nearly four years ago to protest racial inequality and police mistreatment of minorities. The NFL could see more kneeling in the fall. It’s already happened in the women’s soccer league.