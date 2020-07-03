Amid virus fight, campaign season brings ethical quandaries

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The all-consuming nature of the coronavirus pandemic is creating unforeseen dilemmas for political candidates. In Montana, where Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock is seeking a U.S. Senate seat, he’s facing allegations from Republicans of trying to capitalizing on the crisis after helping keep the state’s infection rate among the lowest in the nation. Bullock’s campaign counters that Republicans are trying to distract from incumbent Sen. Steve Daines’ record opposing expanded health care. Similar tensions have cropped up in Utah, Washington state and North Carolina as candidate’s who already hold office grapple with a thorny question: where does the coronavirus stop and the campaign begin?