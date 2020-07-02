Wisconsin DNR officials stress sobriety while boating Fourth of July weekend

Altoona (WQOW) - If you plan to go out on the open water this Fourth of July weekend, you'll likely see more law enforcement out as well to crack down on boaters under the influence.

DNR Warden Jason Roberts said the penalties for operating a boat while intoxicated can be upwards of $1,000.



However, Roberts said what's more concerning are the safety risks involved with drinking or doing drugs while boating, as it's more likely for someone to hurt themselves or others or drown, even if they aren't at the helm.

"People that are on the boat, that's not an excuse to get drunk and have an accident occur," said Roberts. "People are prone to falling. People seem to be much more risk adverse when they're out and intoxicated. They tend to take chances that aren't in their best interest."



The legal limit for boating while drunk is the same as driving at 0.08, but Roberts suggests it's best to leave the alcohol behind regardless.