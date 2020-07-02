Trump’s Rushmore trip draws real and figurative fireworks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — President Donald Trump will begin his Independence Day weekend on Friday with a patriotic display of fireworks at Mount Rushmore before a crowd of thousands. But even in a part of the country where many remain supportive of the president, the event has drawn controversy and protests. Trump is expected to speak at the event, which has issued 7,500 tickets to watch fireworks that he has previewed as a “display like few people have seen.” But questions about coronavirus precautions, protests from Native American groups and concerns over wildfires from the fireworks will also greet the president.