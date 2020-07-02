Richmond removes 2nd Confederate statue as crowd cheers

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Work crews have removed a second Confederate monument in Richmond as the city rushes to take down statues that have long been seen as symbols of slavery and oppression. A crowd cheered Thursday morning as a crane lifted a statue of Navy officer Matthew Fontaine Maury from its base. His statue was removed a day after crews took down a statue of Gen. Stonewall Jackson on an order from Mayor Levar Stoney to remove all Confederate statues on city land. The Maury statue was the last of five Confederate monuments erected on Richmond’s famed Monument Avenue. Maury headed the coast, harbor and river defenses for the Confederate Navy.