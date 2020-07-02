Protesters march on I-94 in St. Paul after singer’s death

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Protesters apparently outraged by the killing of a popular singer in Ethiopia stopped traffic on Interstate 94 in St. Paul during Wednesday evening’s rush hour. Police blocked the entrance ramps to the freeway shortly before 6:30 p.m. Traffic was stopped as the group moved down the interstate. A State Patrol spokesman said after 8 p.m. the protesters had left the freeway, and no arrests have been made. One protester told KSTP-TV they are telling the US government to stop letting fake leaders run Ethiopia after the killing of singer Hachalu Hundessa. He had been a prominent voice in anti-government protests that led to a change in leadership in 2018. His death has also sparked angry protests in the capital, Addis Ababa.