Photo of toddler sitting on slain grandpa angers Kashmiris

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — A photo of a toddler sitting on the chest of of his dead grandfather has outraged residents of Indian-controlled Kashmir after the victim’s family accused government forces of shooting the 65-year-old man during a clash with rebels. The victim’s son says his father was dragged out of his car and shot in cold blood in front of his 3-year-old grandson during a gunbattle between Indian troops and rebels. Police denied that account, saying the man was killed by militant fire when rebels fighting against Indian rule shot at paramilitary soldiers. They say the attack also killed one soldier and wounded three others.