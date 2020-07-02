Parks and Rec Month: How you can enjoy the outdoors in our area

Eau Claire (WQOW) - July is Parks and Recreation Month and Eau Claire County officials want you to get outside and celebrate.

All through July, officials with Eau Claire County Parks, Recreation and Forestry are encouraging you to visit the many parks in the Chippewa Valley.

A few of the ideas they are recommending include floating down the Chippewa River, playing kubb at Mount Simon or hiking the trails at Pinehurst Park.

You can find a full list of activities above.