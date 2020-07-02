Paraguay controls coronavirus, while its neighbors struggle

ASUNCION, Paraguay (AP) — Nearby South American countries are grappling with uncontrolled spread of the novel coronavirus, but Paraguay appears to be controlling the disease. It’s had just a few thousand confirmed cases and a few dozen deaths. Experts credit Paraguay with creating a network of quarantine centers where citizens arriving home must isolate for at least 14 days and pass two consecutive coronavirus tests before being able to move about the country freely. The system has been subject to complaints from many of the 15,000 Paraguayans still waiting outside the country in neighboring nations like Brazil and Argentina. Some 8,500 have passed through the quarantine system already.