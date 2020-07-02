Man who caused Chippewa Falls standoff gets committed to mental health facility

Chippewa County (WQOW) - A man who was shot by police during a standoff in Chippewa Falls was committed to a state mental institution on Thursday.

Police were looking for Christopher Knyphausen following a theft at Klein Hall in Chippewa Falls last August.

While they were searching for him, police say Knyphausen called 911 and said, “I know you are looking for me. I have a 9 mm and am not afraid to use it. Send everyone.”

Police say the call plotted at Indianhead Motel on Summit Avenue. Officers called the motel and confirmed Knyphausen had rented room 19.

According to the complaint, officers arrived on scene, set up a perimeter and called in the Eau Claire County SWAT Team. They used a pole camera and saw Knyphausen inside the room. Officers say they gave multiple commands for Knyphausen to exit the room with his hands up.

An investigator said the SWAT team ordered Knyphausen to “drop the gun” and “put the weapon down.”

Then, Knyphausen was shot.

Thursday in court, prosecutors agreed Knyphausen is not guilty by mental disease or defect based on a psychologist's report.

The judge ordered him committed to a state mental institution for 4 1/2 years.