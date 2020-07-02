Jackson County woman seriously injured in head-on crash

Jackson County (WQOW) - A wrong-way crash in Jackson County left one driver fighting for her life.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, at around 10 PM Wednesday night, a 24-year-old woman from Hixton was driving a pickup truck the wrong way on I-94. She then crashed head-on into a semi and another pickup truck.

The woman was then flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi and the other pickup truck were not injured.

The crash is still under investigation.