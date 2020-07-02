Hugh Downs, genial presence on TV news and game shows, dies

NEW YORK (AP) — Hugh Downs, a genial and near-constant presence on television from the 1950s through the 1990s, has died. His family said Downs died of natural causes Wednesday night in Scottsdale, Arizona. Downs was a host of the ‘Today” show on NBC, worked on the “Tonight” show when Jack Paar was in charge, and hosted the long-running game show “Concentration.” He co-hosted the ABC newsmagazine ‘20/20’ with Barbara Walters. Until surpassed by Regis Philbin, he had the Guinness Book of World Records mark for most hours logged on television. Downs also hosted the PBS series “Over Easy” and “Live from Lincoln Center.”