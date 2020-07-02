China, pro-Beijing activists condemn ‘meddling’ in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (AP) — China’s government and pro-Beijing activists in Hong Kong are condemning what they call foreign meddling in the territory’s affairs, as countries move to offer Hong Kongers refuge and impose sanctions on China over a new security law. A foreign ministry spokesman urged the U.S. to abide by international law and not sign a sanction bill into law. Meanwhile, dozens of pro-Beijing activists and lawmakers protested outside the U.S. Consulate in Hong Kong to demand that the U.S. stop meddling. The condemnation comes a day after thousands took to the streets to protest against the new security law, which outlaws subversive, secessionist and terrorist activities and carries a maximum punishment of life imprisonment.