Finding ways to stay cool without access to air conditioning

Eau Claire (WQOW) - For those without a place to escape the heat, whether they don't have a home, or just don't have air conditioning, finding a place to cool off can be tough when many spaces are closed or have limited hours due to COVID-19.

Tyler Esh with Eau Claire County Emergency Management said he and the health department are still suggesting that folks don't congregate at stores or public buildings, but taking a quick loop around a shop while social distancing is a good option.



Esh suggests taking advantage of the county's lakes and rivers to cool off as well.



He also reminds folks to take steps to prevent heat related illnesses.

"Make sure that you're not in direct sunlight and you're staying hydrated," Esh said. "Drink lots of water, lots of Gatorade-type drinks as well, and avoid some of the sugary drinks."



Esh added that for those experiencing homelessness, the Hobbs Ice Arena is still open for guests to stay and escape the high temps.