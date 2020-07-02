Family of Palestinian slain by police sees probe dragging on

JERUSALEM (AP) — The family of a Palestinian man with autism who was fatally shot by Israeli police says it took a month for authorities to confirm the existence of security-camera footage of the shooting. They are concerned that no one will be punished for killing their son. The existence of the footage had been in question throughout an investigation that the family says has been painfully slow. The lack of transparency has raised additional concerns. The 32-year-old man was killed on May 30 in Jerusalem’s Old City after police apparently mistook him for an attacker.