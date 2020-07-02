 Skip to Content

Complaint: Missing Texas solider was killed at Fort Hood

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Federal and military investigators say a soldier missing since April was killed by a fellow soldier stationed at the same Texas base. A criminal complaint released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas charges a civilian with helping hide the body of 20-year-old solider Vanessa Guillen. The document says the civilian helped the other soldier get rid of evidence after he bludgeoned Guillen with a hammer at Fort Hood and later dismembered the body. The Army said Wednesday that a soldier suspected in Guillen’s disappearance had killed himself. Officials identified him Thursday as Aaron David Robinson, of Calumet City, Illinois.  Authorities identified the civilian as Cecily Aguilar of Killeen, Texas. 

