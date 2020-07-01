Police arrest man in fatal shooting of woman in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — St. Paul police have arrested a 20-year-old man in a fatal shooting during a disturbance in the city’s Midway area early Wednesday. Officers were called to the disturbance about 1 a.m. and learned that a woman with an apparent gunshot wound had been brought to Regions Hospital in a private vehicle and pronounced dead. Investigators say the woman was shot during the disturbance. Police took a St. Paul man into custody at Regions Hospital on Wednesday morning. He was booked into Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of murder. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to positively identify the victim and determine her exact cause of death. The fatal shooting is the 17th homicide in Saint Paul this year.