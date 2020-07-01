Trump tweets that Russia bounty allegations are ‘Fake News’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is dismissing as “Fake News” allegations that Russia offered bounties for killing U.S. troops in Afghanistan. Trump tweeted Wednesday that the allegations were made up to damage him and the Republican Party. Democrats have accused Trump of bowing to Russian President Vladimir Putin. House Democrats returning from their own briefing at the White House said they learned nothing new about assessments that suggested Russia was making overtures to militants as the U.S. and the Taliban held talks to end the war in Afghanistan. Republicans largely defended the president, arguing along with the White House that the intelligence was unverified.