Right time to ‘get stupid again’: Beavis, Butt-Head comeback

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Beavis and Butt-Head are coming back to TV in a reimagined version of the animated series about a pair of Gen X slackers. “Beavis and Butt-Head,” which debuted in 1993 on MTV, is moving to Comedy Central for its new version. The channel said it’s ordered two seasons of the series that aims to appeal to Gen X parents and their Gen Z kids. Series creator Mike Judge will write and produce the new show and again will voice both Beavis and Butt-Head. The original series drew praise for its social satire and criticism for its raunchy humor and violence. An air date for the reboot wasn’t announced.