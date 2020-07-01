Prague train with 500 tourists boosts Croatia tourism hopes

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A train carrying about 500 tourists from the Czech Republic and Slovakia has arrived to Croatia as the country seeks to attract visitors after easing lockdown measures against the coronavirus. The train rolled into the station in the northern Croatian port of Rijeka on Wednesday morning after an all-night journey that started in Czech capital Prague. The tourists were then bused to their destinations along the Adriatic Sea coast. The Croatian coastline is a leading European tourism destination, particularly for visitors from Central and Eastern Europe who can easily access by car or train.