Polk County authorities searching for missing person

Polk County (WQOW) - A rural Amery man is missing and authorities in Polk County are looking for anyone who might have information.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office received a call on Sunday, June 28, that Andre Lyons, 40, was missing.

During the investigation authorities learned Lyons had left a home near the Polk/St Croix County line and was headed north on Highway 35 in Polk County. They were also told Lyons was heading home which is north of Amery.

Investigators say they have scoured the area but have not found Lyons or the yellow Honda motorcycle he was riding.

Now, the DNR is aiding in the search with an airplane.

If you have any information you are asked to call Polk County Dispatch at 715-485-8300.

News 18 has reached out to Polk County authorities to get a photo of Lyons to share.