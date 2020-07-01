 Skip to Content

Name of ex-Supreme Court justice taken off historic warship

5:49 pm

BALTIMORE (AP) — The name of a former U.S. Supreme Court chief justice who ruled before the Civil War that free Black people and enslaved persons were not U.S. citizens is being removed from an historic warship. The Baltimore Sun reports Roger B. Taney’s name has been removed from the former warship overseen by Baltimore’s Living Classrooms Foundation. Taney delivered the majority opinion in the 1857 Dred Scott v. Sandford case, which also asserted that Blacks people had no pathway to citizenship and no rights. For now, the ship will be referred to by its hull identification.

