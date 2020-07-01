Masks required in Chippewa County government buildings

Chippewa County (WQOW) - Chippewa County government buildings opened to the public last week, but now county officials are changing their mask policy.

Starting Wednesday, people are required to wear a face covering in all county buildings. Before it was only strongly recommended, and required in all court rooms.



However, following CDC guidance, children under two and people who have trouble breathing are exempt from the rule.



Chippewa County Health Director Angie Weideman said the change was made to better protect the public.

"As people started coming back to work, and people started coming into the courthouse there were some people who were not wearing them, and we really did want to protect the public and also our employees so the decision was made to just require it across the board," Weideman said.



The county is still encouraging the public to make appointments ahead of time or conduct business online or over the phone when possible.