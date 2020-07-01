Leaders of Russia, Turkey, Iran talk about stabilizing Syria

MOSCOW (AP) — The leaders of Russia, Turkey and Iran have discussed efforts to stabilize Syria in a video call, noting the need to promote a political dialogue. Russia and Iran have staunchly supported Syrian President Bashar Assad throughout the nine-year conflict, while Turkey has backed his foes. However, the three countries have made joint efforts to help end fighting and negotiate a settlement. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday hailed the shared efforts of the three countries to help reduce violence in the country, but he also emphasized the need to deal with a few pockets of militants’ resistance.