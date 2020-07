NEW YORK (AP) — Jay-Z’s annual festival in Philadelphia, Made in America, won’t take place Labor Day weekend due to the coronavirus pandemic. In a statement Wednesday, the rap mogul’s Roc Nation company said it plans to produce the popular festival in 2021. This year’s Made In America festival was set to take place Sept. 5-6 at the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Roc Nation says tickets for the 2020 event will be valid for the 2021 dates.