Independent review of St. Louis police procedures planned

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis officials have approved an outside review of the city’s police department’s operations. The review announced Wednesday is designed to improve community policing, protect civil rights and reduce violent crime. It was announced by Mayor Lyda Krewson and two top police officials, in conjunction with the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis. Krewson said in a news release the city is acknowledging far too many Black lives are lost to violence in St. Louis. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced a similar outside review for the county’s police force earlier this week.