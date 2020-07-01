House passes bill rebuking China over Hong Kong; Senate next

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has joined the Senate in approving a bill to rebuke China over its crackdown in Hong Kong. It would impose sanctions on groups that undermine the city’s autonomy or restrict freedoms promised to its residents. The bill targets police units that have cracked down on Hong Kong protesters, as well as Chinese Communist Party officials responsible for imposing a strict “national security” law on Hong Kong, The House bill is similar to a measure approved last week in the Senate, but makes some minor changes. The Senate is expected to vote as soon as Thursday to give the final legislative approval, sending it to the White House.