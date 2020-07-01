Giannis: ‘this is going to be toughest championship you can ever win’

The Milwaukee Bucks are preparing to enter the NBA's 'bubble' in Orlando and continue chasing a championship.

Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo said Wednesday whichever team wins the NBA Finals crown will have captured the toughest title in league history.

"The circumstances are really, really tough right now," he said. "Whoever wants it more is going to be able to go out there and take it."

The NBA season has been on pause since March 11. Antetokounmpo told reporters in a conference call that Bucks players can essentially only lift and shoot in the team's facility right now. That will begin to change next week when the team travels to Orlando and prepares to resume the regular reason on July 31 vs Boston.

Antetokounmpo said he's not as close to his teammates as he wants to be, but has confidence Milwaukee will pick up right where it left off in Orlando and play like that the team with the best record in the league.

The Bucks will play eight seeding games to help set the playoff field. The first round of the playoffs will begin on August 17 unless no play-in games are necessary. The latest the season can run is October 13.