Germany plans to toughen child abuse laws

BERLIN (AP) — The German government is planning to toughen up child sex abuse and child porn laws, a move that comes after authorities uncovered a vast online child abuse network last year.German Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht said Wednesday she wants to improve the protection of children by increasing the punishment of the perpetrators, making prosecution more efficient and improving prevention measures against pedophilia. The minister also wants to introduce special training for judges and prosecutors dealing with sexual violence against children.According to the government plans, sexual violence against children will be punishable with up to 15 years in prison, up from the current maximum of ten years.