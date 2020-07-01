Fed minutes show concerns about severity of downturn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve officials last month expressed concerns about the severity of the economic downturn triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. They said the drop in economic activity in the spring would likely be the steepest in the post-World War II period. The minutes of the June 9-10 discussions that were made public Wednesday show officials grappling with economic disruptions that had already occurred. Fed officials noted that the crisis was not falling equally on all Americans. The minutes say officials discussed how the sharp rise in joblessness had been especially severe for lower-wage workers, women, African Americans, and Hispanics.