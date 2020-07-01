Turkey: 11 detained over tweets dealing with leader’s family

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Police say at least 11 people were detained in Turkey for social media postings that allegedly insulted President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s daughter and son-in-law after they announced the birth of their fourth child on Twitter. The Turkish leader himself vowed to tighten government control of social media following the alleged insults directed at his family members. Erdogan says his government plans legislation that would force social media companies to establish a legal presence in Turkey. The requirement would mean they could be held financially accountable and answerable to Turkish courts. Police said at least 11 people were detained for social media postings dealing with Erdogan’s daughter, his son-in-law and the couple’s newborn son.