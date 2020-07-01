Equity, diversity and inclusion training now required of incoming UW-Eau Claire students

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Students at UW-Eau Claire will now be required to take part in equity, diversity, and inclusion training before starting classes this fall.

"We want to really set the stage for our expectations of them being the most culturally competent Blugold possible," said Dr. Warren Anderson, vice chancellor for equity, diversity and inclusion at UW-Eau Claire.

Last fall, UW-Eau Claire had two reported racist incidents on campus. One involved the suspension of five football players for allegedly sending racist messages on Snapchat. The other involved an Ojibwe student who said she found a racist message outside her dorm room.

Following these incidents, the university on Wednesday launched a new equity, diversity and inclusion training requirement for students.

"It is something that's really going to make them think about who they are, what value they add to the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and hopefully really sets them on the path to be a more inclusive individual not just here at University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire, but also in their life once they graduate," said Anderson.

Dr. Anderson said the one-hour online module is not something students can just click through and said the scenarios and questions will really make them think.

Dr. Anderson has great confidence in the training, but do students think it will be effective?

"I think that this training is a great first step. It's up to the individual on how serious they take it, but I think it's a great first step for the university to get that education out there," said Emma Blissitt, a senior at UW-Eau Claire.

"I think it will be useful for students just because one of the big parts of coming to college is to experience different cultures and experience everything that you couldn't in your hometown. So, I feel like whatever means that someone can experience something different every single day and learn from that is a good thing," said Colin Porten, a junior at UW-Eau Claire.

Dr. Anderson said they plan to do more in the future to make the university as inclusive as possible.

The new EDI training joins the previously required training in alcohol abuse prevention and sexual harassment and assault prevention.

The EDI module will be mandatory for first-year, transfer and graduate students.