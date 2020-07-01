COVID-19 cases mount at the ends of the Earth in Timbuktu

TIMBUKTU, Mali (AP) — COVID-19 has made its way to Timbuktu, whose name has long been synonymous with the ends of the Earth. There are now more than 500 cases in this isolated town in northern Mali that lacks even a single ventilator for patients with the disease. At least nine people have died and there are fears about what could happen if the virus spreads to areas where insecurity makes it difficult to carry out testing. A U.N. peacekeeping mission maintains a presence, underscoring the dangers posed by Islamic extremists more than seven year after French forces led a military intervention to oust them from power.