China takes measures against 4 US media companies

BEIJING (AP) — China is demanding staff and business information from four U.S. media companies including The Associated Press in what it calls a necessary response to similar demands by Washington on Chinese state-controlled news outlets. A foreign ministry spokesperson announced Wednesday that the AP, United Press International, CBS and National Public Radio have seven days to file declarations regarding their staff, financial operations, real estate ownership and other matters. The Trump administration last month added four Chinese media outlets to a list of organizations that should be considered “foreign missions” because of their ties to the government and the ruling Communist Party.