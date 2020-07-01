Bloomer teacher, FFA leader retiring after nearly 30 years

Bloomer (WQOW) - After 29 years of running the FFA program in Bloomer, Dewayne Fossum is retiring.

FFA, or Future Farmers of America, teaches students about the agriculture industry.

Fossum said in his nearly three decades of teaching, and watching his father teach the program as well, he's seen quite a few changes when it comes to farming technology.

"You know, there are things that farmers, you know tools and things, that farmers and people in agriculture use today that weren't even thought about, you know, 30 years ago," Fossum said.

Fossum said he's going to miss his students the most, but will still be plenty involved, as two of his children are still in high school.

As for retirement, Fossum is excited to have more free time to spend with his family.

Fossum started teaching in Bloomer in 1991 under the late Ray Miller who taught in Bloomer for nearly 40 years.