Audit finds more than $115K in fraud in small Missouri town

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — State auditors have found that more than $115,000 in fraudulent payments and purchases were made by former leaders of a tiny Missouri town that drew widespread attention last year when two mysterious fires burned records sought for the audit. State Auditor Nicole Galloway said Wednesday that the examination of Parma, a southeastern Missouri town of about 700, looked at the four-year period that Tyus Byrd served as mayor. Byrd lost her reelection bid in April 2019. The audit found improper payments to Byrd and the former city clerk, and improper expenditures for things such as gift cards and appliances.