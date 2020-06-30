With restrictions, fans set to return to SKorean baseball

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s professional baseball league says it will require fans to wear masks and sit at least a seat apart as it prepares to bring back spectators in the coming weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Korea Baseball Organization says teams will be initially allowed to sell only 30% of the seats for each game. Fans will also be screened for fevers and discouraged from shouting and singing during the game. And perhaps as a means of discouraging any boisterous behavior, beer will also be banned. Eating food in the stands will also not be allowed.