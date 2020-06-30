Top diplomats from US and Iran at UN on Iran nuclear deal

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif are scheduled to address a U.N. Security Council meeting on the implementation of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. The Trump administration pulled out of the deal as tensions between the two countries escalated. A key issue at Tuesday’s long-scheduled council meeting is expected to be U.S. opposition to the lifting of a U.N. arms embargo on Iran in October. The meeting comes a day after Iran issued an arrest warrant for President Donald Trump and dozens of others for alleged involvement in the killing of an Iranian general.