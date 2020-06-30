Special Weather Statement until TUE 4:30 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Polk County

…SMALL STREAM FLOODING POSSIBLE…

Thunderstorms with heavy rain may cause minor flooding in the

following counties…

Rusk…Pierce…Dunn…St. Croix…Chippewa…Barron…Polk…

* Until 430 AM CDT.

* At 131 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms moving over

areas that saw very heavy rain last night. Rainfall amounts up to

an inch may lead to localized flooding or exacerbate ongoing

flooding of small streams and other low lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Menomonie, River Falls, Rice Lake, Ladysmith, Hudson, New Richmond,

Prescott, North Hudson, Bloomer, Bayport, Barron and Ellsworth.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall may cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying

spots.

Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you

can do so safely.

