Reports: Germany revamping elite army unit over extremism

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s defense minister reportedly plans to restructure the country’s special forces unit after numerous allegations of far-right extremism. Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer has called a news conference for Wednesday to talk about a “structural analysis” of the KSK, unit, following up on an analysis she ordered in May. Her office wouldn’t immediately provide further details, but Die Welt newspaper reported Tuesday she plans to announce structural reforms of the unit, including the dissolution of one of its four combat companies that has been the center of extremism allegations. About 70 soldiers would be affected.