Protests as currency slides, price of bread rises in Lebanon

BEIRUT (AP) — Protesters closed several major roads in the Lebanese capital Beirut amid rising anger as the currency hit a new record low on the black market, electricity cuts increased and the government raised the price of bread for the first time in more than a decade. Reflecting the deteriorating conditions in Lebanon and sharp increase of food prices, the Lebanese army said Tuesday it stopped offering meat in meals given to soldiers while on duty because the military “is suffering from difficult economic conditions,” the state-run National News Agency reported. The small country of 5 million people and more than a million Syrian refugees is going through an unprecedented economic meltdown