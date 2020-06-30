Man charged with 11 child sex crimes in Rusk County

Rusk County (WQOW) - A man with open child sexual assault cases in three other counties is now facing charges in Rusk County.

Roger Hattamer Jr., 38, is charged in Rusk County with 11 crimes including two counts of child sexual exploitation and three counts of child enticement.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim told police the assaults started when she was 12 and continued for six years.

Hattamer currently has open cases in Chippewa, Clark and Taylor counties.

All the cases involve sexual crimes against children.

Hattamer is due in court August 18 in Rusk County for an initial appearance.

He's scheduled to appear Wednesday in Chippewa County Court where he's charged with three counts of 1st degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13.