Latvia bans Russian television channel RT

HELSINKI (AP) — The Baltic nation of Latvia has banned the state-controlled Russian television channel RT, saying that it is effectively controlled by a media figure who is under European Union sanctions. But the man in question, Dmitry Kiselev, mocked the move, saying that he never was in charge of RT. He suggested that Latvia should apologize to the channel and put it back on air. He has been on the EU sanctions list for his alleged role in promoting Kremlin propaganda in support of Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine. The Latvian National Electronic Mass Media Council has banned seven channels belonging to the multilingual network operated by RT from being broadcast in Latvia.