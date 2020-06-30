Trump faces pressure over Russia bounties to kill US troops

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is coming under growing pressure from lawmakers to respond to allegations that Russia offered bounties for killing American troops in Afghanistan. Democrats are accusing Trump of bowing to Russian President Vladimir Putin and are demanding more answers about U.S. intelligence Trump had said he never saw. Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Tuesday the president now has indeed been briefed. House Democrats returning from their own briefing at the White House said they learned nothing new about assessments that suggested Russia was making overtures to militants as the U.S. and the Taliban held talks to end the war in Afghanistan. Republicans largely defended the president, arguing along with the White House that the intelligence was unverified.