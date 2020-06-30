Eau Claire County sees 11 new COVID-19 cases, 22 more recovered

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - Positive COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Eau Claire County but the good news is recovered cases are going up as well.

On Tuesday, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department announced 11 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus. That brings the county's total to 229. The 11 new cases are in addition to the 10 cases on Monday, 14 cases on Sunday and 14 cases on Saturday.

The good news is 171 people have now recovered from COVID-19. That is 22 more people than the day previous.

Testing went the wrong direction on Tuesday. The health department reported only 45 new test results, meaning roughly 1/4 of them came back positive. Those 45 tests were the fifth fewest in a single day in Eau Claire County this month.

Those in the 20-29 age group continue to overwhelmingly make up the majority of cases in Eau Claire County. Thirty-six percent of the cases are in that demographic, nearly three times the number of any other age group. (Full data is in one of the images above.)