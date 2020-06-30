CORBA’s Firecracker festival goes virtual

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Music and food were the expected changes for CORBA's Firecracker festival.

As a result of COVID 19, the organization for off road biking and running is now holding a virtual edition of its longtime fundraiser.

From June 26 through July 5, participants can pick when they want to compete in three events: road ride, trail run or mountain bike race. Results will be uploaded, and finishers are eligible to win door prizes.

"I think the flexibility is a good draw," CORBA Vice President Laura Plummer said. "The whole goal this year was transitioning to a 'something for everyone' goal."

The event serves as the main fundraiser for CORBA (Chippewa Off Road Bicycle Association) to maintain and build trails on 10 trail systems within the Chippewa Valley.

More information about the festival can be found here.