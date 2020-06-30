 Skip to Content

Businesses chafe in Leicester as UK city faces new lockdown

New
7:36 am National news from the Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Stores are closing their doors and schools are sending children home in the English city of Leicester, where the government imposed a local lockdown to contain a spike in coronavirus cases. People in most of England will be able to drink in pubs, eat in restaurants and get a haircut when the next phase of lockdown-easing measures begins Saturday. But the government has rolled back the freedoms in Leicester. It says the central England city of 330,000 people accounted for a tenth of all new coronavirus cases in the country last week. Local officials are accusing the U.K. government of being too slow to act.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content