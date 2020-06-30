Biden hammers Trump for handling of COVID-19 pandemic

Biden hammers Trump for handling of COVID-19 pandemicNew
WILMINGTON, Delaware (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden blistered President Donald Trump for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. In a Tuesday afternoon address, Biden laid out how he would handle the public health and economic crisis if he were in the White House. Biden delivered the remarks in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware. He criticized Trump for ignoring advice of scientists and publicly turning a health issue like protective masks into a political football.