Asia Today: Philippines extends lockdown in central city

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine president has retained a strict lockdown in a central city he described as a new coronavirus hot spot. The capital and the rest of the country were placed in lighter quarantines. The Philippines has among the most COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia with more than 37,500 people infected, including 1,266 who have died. President Rodrigo Duterte blamed Cebu city for many violations of the rules that led to infection spikes. Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea is considering listing religious facilities as “high risk” for the spread of COVID-19 following a slew of transmissions tied to church gatherings.