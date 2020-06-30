An eventful year for Pulitzer Prize winner Colson Whitehead

NEW YORK (AP) — Even sheltering in place, Colson Whitehead has had an eventful year. Whitehead became the first fiction writer to win Pulitzer Prizes for back to back novels. “The Nickel Boys,” his followup to “Underground Railroad,” won the Pulitzer in April and comes out in paperback this week. He also managed to finish a crime novel, with the working title “Harlem Shuffle,” that he began more than a year ago. During a recent telephone interview, Whitehead discussed the Black Lives Matters protests, early influences and how each book reflects the person he was while writing it.